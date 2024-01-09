Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 19,936 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,927 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

