Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares makes up approximately 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,031,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NIC. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

