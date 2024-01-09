Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $239.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.36. The company had a trading volume of 146,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

