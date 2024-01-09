Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.29. 247,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

