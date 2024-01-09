iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $193.98. 6,788,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,173,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

