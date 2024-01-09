Mathes Company Inc. Buys 900 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 534,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

