Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/8/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/2/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2023 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2023 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2023 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2023 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

12/1/2023 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2023 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

