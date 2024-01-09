Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $389,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.48. 21,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.