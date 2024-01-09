Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,664,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $10,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. 48,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

