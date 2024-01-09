Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.92. 23,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,118. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $284.70. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

