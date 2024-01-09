Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 1,200 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

