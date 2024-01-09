Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 35,818 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

