Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.34. 73,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.