BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE MUA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.