BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MUA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

