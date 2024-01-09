Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.71% of Varonis Systems worth $23,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 152,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,600. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

