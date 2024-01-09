Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 47,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,835. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

