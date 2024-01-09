TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 236,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,566. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

