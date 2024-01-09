Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 19,395 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.39% of Lantheus worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. 359,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,007. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

