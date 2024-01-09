Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Columbia Banking System accounts for 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 257,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.