Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,439 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.33% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,572. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

