Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases New Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 47,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

