158,828 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Liquidity Services accounts for 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 19,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,062. The company has a market cap of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

