Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Stoneridge makes up approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $238.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.