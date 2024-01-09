Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $17.07 Million Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $237,364,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 56,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

