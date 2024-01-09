Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cryoport worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,891,000 after buying an additional 214,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,599,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX remained flat at $16.22 during trading on Tuesday. 27,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,056. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.
Cryoport Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
