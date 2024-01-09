Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 4,043 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Ranpak worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 208,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PACK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 101,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,171. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%.

In other news, Director Eric Laurensse acquired 19,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $38,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Laurensse acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,230 shares of company stock worth $132,712. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

