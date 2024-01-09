Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 42.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Family Capital Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $120,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.90. 374,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.78 and a 200-day moving average of $549.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

