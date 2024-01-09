Family Capital Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 2,465,482 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

