250,827 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Bought by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

IMTM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,157. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

