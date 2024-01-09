Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,699 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,312,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

