SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 3.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $39.06.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

