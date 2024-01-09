Family Capital Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

