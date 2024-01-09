357,263 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Bought by EDBI Pte Ltd

EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group accounts for about 3.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EDBI Pte Ltd owned about 0.32% of Bitdeer Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 513,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,395. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

