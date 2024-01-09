Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 183,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,792. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $170.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

