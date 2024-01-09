Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $768,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. 6,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,247. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This represents a $12.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.