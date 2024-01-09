Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,840,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,109,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,586,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 346,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,448. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.