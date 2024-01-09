Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Lifted by EDBI Pte Ltd

EDBI Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 22.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,599 shares of company stock valued at $103,434,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,890. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.