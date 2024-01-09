Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $16.49 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.27% of Rambus worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 109,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.