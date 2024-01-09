Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,064 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.94% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 724,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

TMCI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 184,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

