PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 560,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,200. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 508.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

