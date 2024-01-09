TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,556 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.76% of TETRA Technologies worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 415,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,640. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

