Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 195,898 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,898 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.51% of FormFactor worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after purchasing an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,046. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

