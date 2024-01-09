Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 91,454 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Aehr Test Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 272,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

