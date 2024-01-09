VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. VSE comprises approximately 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of VSE worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VSE by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VSE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,196. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.63.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSEC

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.