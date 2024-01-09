Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 16,281 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 467,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

