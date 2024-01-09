Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Holdings Lifted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,217 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health makes up about 4.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Sotera Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SHC traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 211,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,511. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

