Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ACV Auctions worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,772 shares of company stock worth $7,983,525 in the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.5 %

ACVA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 64,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.