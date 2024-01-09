Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.08 Million in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

