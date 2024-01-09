141,541 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,543,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 18.6% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.21. The stock had a trading volume of 79,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,882. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

