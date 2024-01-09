17,382 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 7,822,319 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

